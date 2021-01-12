Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 29th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

