Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $80.47. Approximately 23,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 82,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.