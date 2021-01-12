Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

VLT opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.64.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

