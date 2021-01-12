Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 79,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,479. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

