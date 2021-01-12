Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,334,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.92. 29,116,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average is $294.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

