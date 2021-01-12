Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.79. Approximately 16,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 273.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares in the last quarter.

