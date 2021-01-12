Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Mosaic (MOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – The Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America is expected to be strong through 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers. The acquisition of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Further, lower potash and phosphate prices are impacting its sales. Also, Mosaic has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

12/30/2020 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – The Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – The Mosaic was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

