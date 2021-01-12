Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 14,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the average daily volume of 966 call options.

NYSE AMX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 217,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 64,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.