Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 192,653 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,370% compared to the average volume of 13,105 call options.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $69.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

