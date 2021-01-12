Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,879. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,582 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.