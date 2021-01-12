ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading 7.2% Higher

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 269,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 422,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock has a market cap of $46.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ION Geophysical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.