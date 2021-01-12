iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.44. 188,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

