iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.7% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. 3,294,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

