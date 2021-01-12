iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. 3,294,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.