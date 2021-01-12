iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Down 0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.18 and last traded at $63.78. 830,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 641,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

