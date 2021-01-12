iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.78 on Tuesday. 561,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

