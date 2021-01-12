iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after buying an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,770 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40.

