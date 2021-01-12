iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, an increase of 524.9% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RING stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,670,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

