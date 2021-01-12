iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 8,359,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716,291. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

