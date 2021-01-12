iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Raised by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,742. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $244.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

