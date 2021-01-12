iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.80

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.80 and last traded at $141.64, with a volume of 67740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.