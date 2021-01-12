iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,909,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,307,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $211.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

