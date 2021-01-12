iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IWV stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $228.39. 111,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,907. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $229.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average of $202.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

