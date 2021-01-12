iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 850,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,682. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

