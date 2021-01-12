iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after buying an additional 857,127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 147,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.