Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISUZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 1,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

