ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Investec raised ITM Power to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $7.65 on Friday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

