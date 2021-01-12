Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Itron stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

