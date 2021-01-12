J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in December

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

