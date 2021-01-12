Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JKHY. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

