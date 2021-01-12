Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,134,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.