Jacobs & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. 1,118,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

