Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $38.25 on Tuesday, reaching $849.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,070,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,108,820. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $653.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.79. The firm has a market cap of $805.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,238.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

