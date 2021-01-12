Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.35 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. 7,149,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

