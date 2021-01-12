Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after buying an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,061. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock remained flat at $$107.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

