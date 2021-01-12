Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 454 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

