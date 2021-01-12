Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 5,046 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 90,552,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,566,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

