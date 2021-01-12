JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDXF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

