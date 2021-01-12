JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given a €14.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.88 ($21.04).

EPA DEC opened at €16.27 ($19.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.08 and a 200-day moving average of €16.43. JCDecaux SA has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

