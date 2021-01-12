JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 863 ($11.28).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) stock traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.42) on Monday, reaching GBX 883.20 ($11.54). 2,416,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 810.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.29. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 1-year low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

