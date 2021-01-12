Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Federated Hermes, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

FHI stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

