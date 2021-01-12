Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

LIN opened at $267.53 on Monday. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.97. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $42,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

