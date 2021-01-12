Jefferies Financial Group Raises The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $41.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

HAIN stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.65 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

