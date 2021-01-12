Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

LW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

