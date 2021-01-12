Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Simply Good Foods Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $29.43 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.