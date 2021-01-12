JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 201,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 632,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 999,769 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $15,645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 74.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 437,923 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

