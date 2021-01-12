JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Financial Analysis

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33% JinkoSolar 2.75% 7.53% 1.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 3 1 3 0 2.00

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $328.70, indicating a potential downside of 16.05%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $34.22, indicating a potential downside of 48.13%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 28.12 $108.84 million $2.53 154.75 JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.68 $129.09 million $2.79 23.65

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had an integrated annual capacity of 15.0 gigawatt (GW) for silicon wafers, including 11.5 GW for mono wafers; 10.6 GW for solar cells; and 16.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

