John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.92

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.92 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. BidaskClub downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 2,160 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,805,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

