Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 132,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $1,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

