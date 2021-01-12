Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.42. 356,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $417.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

